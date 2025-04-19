Delhi minister issues directions on improving old age pension scheme process

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Delhi Minister for Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday instructed officers to improve the process of adding new beneficiaries to the old age pension scheme, according to a statement.

The minister held a review meeting with officials of the Department of Social Welfare to assess the progress of the adding new beneficiary in old age pension scheme, the statement said.

During the meeting, Singh emphasised the need to address cases where applications were rejected or the pensioners did receive their due amount, the statement read.

The discussions also covered the importance of third-party verification of beneficiaries and the role of Common Service Centres (CSCs) in the verification process, it added.

Singh instructed officials to ensure that pension applications are processed promptly so that applicants do not have to make repeated visits. He said that the bank accounts of beneficiaries should be linked with necessary documents to prevent issues related to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Officials were also directed to continuously monitor the system and actively collect feedback from pensioners to make necessary improvements, it stated.

Currently, more than 4 lakh senior citizens in Delhi are benefiting from the Old Age Pension Scheme, which is jointly supported by the Central and State Governments, it added. PTI SHB HIG HIG