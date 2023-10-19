Delhi minister issues order to increase minimum wages of labourers

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has issued an order to increase the minimum monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers in the national capital, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The order will be effective from October 1, it stated.

The minister said the economic challenges aggravated by high inflation and other factors have impacted all segments of society. This increase in minimum wages by the Delhi government will give the labourers some relief, he added.

The minister said the minimum wages in Delhi were the highest in the country.

According to the statement, the minimum monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215, semi-skilled workers from Rs 18,993 to Rs 19,279, and unskilled labourers from Rs 17,234 to Rs 17,494. PTI SLB SMN SMN