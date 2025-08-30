Delhi minister joins human chain to promote cleanliness drive in Rohini

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A massive human chain was formed on Saturday from Rohini to Japanese Park to spread awareness on cleanliness under 'Delhi Ko Kooda Se Azadi: Swachhta Abhiyan.' Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, who joined the chain along with residents, urged people to cooperate in the movement and practice waste segregation at the household level.

At a related programme organised by the MCD's Rohini Zone in Sector-10, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, social welfare minister and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh appealed to citizens to participate in the drive.

During the event, the minister himself picked up a broom and cleaned a stretch of road along with local residents. "This is not only about Delhi's beauty but also about the health and future of coming generations," he said.

Singh stressed that segregation of wet and dry waste into designated bins and handing it over to MCD vehicles would be a major step towards keeping the city clean. He also appealed to people to avoid single-use plastic, dedicate a day per week for community cleaning and instil the habit of cleanliness in children.

"Delhi will become developed and secure only when it is clean," the minister said, adding that the human chain symbolised cooperation and collective resolve to make the city garbage-free.