Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra slams protesters raising 'pro-Naxal' slogans at anti-pollution stir

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday alleged that a protest held here against rising air pollution was used as a platform to raise slogans in support of slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

The protest was held at the India Gate on Sunday. Scientists for Society (SFS), one of the organisations that participated in the "Delhi Against Clean Air" protest, claimed two organisations -- Himkhand and bsCEM -- began shouting slogans related to the alleged extra-judicial killing of Hidma.

Sharing a video on X, purportedly showing protesters raising slogans, Mishra said, "See the truth of yesterday's protest in Delhi. Posters in hand against pollution; slogans of 'Lal Salaam' on their lips. Jihadis and Naxalites have a new mask -- becoming social activists. Delhi has given a befitting reply to such ideology." Multiple videos circulating on social media purportedly showed some protesters raising slogans hailing slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, prompting sharp reactions online.

In response to a question about the alleged slogans, a Delhi Police officer said they are probing the matter from all angles.

The SFS, on the other hand, said it had joined the protest "solely on the issue of pollution" and maintained that the platform was "not appropriate" for unrelated political demands. The group said it attempted to stop the sloganeering and then continued the demonstration separately.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said it has arrested at least 15 people for allegedly assaulting its personnel, obstructing them, and blocking the road during the protest. Some demonstrators allegedly used pepper spray when police tried to remove them, an official said.

Hidma (51), one of the most wanted CPI (Maoist) commanders, was killed along with five others in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district on November 18. PTI MHS MHS NSD NSD