Delhi minister Kapil Mishra visits Khajuri Chowk, directs officials to resolve civic issues

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of Khajuri Chowk in North-East district and directed officials to take immediate steps to ease traffic, enhance the area's appearance and address the long-standing civic issues.

Mishra was accompanied by Union minister Harsh Malhotra, North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar, a statement said.

During his visit, Mishra issued a series of instructions aimed at the comprehensive development of the Khajuri Khas area.

The focus areas included ensuring smoother traffic flow near Khajuri Chowk, resolving waterlogging issues, particularly around the Khajuri police station and Sabhapur, and addressing issues of encroachments and poor road conditions which have been troubling the residents for years, the statement said.

"The government is committed to resolving the everyday problems faced by the public. Major steps are being taken to fix traffic jams, water accumulation and road damage," Mishra said.

He added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed officials to submit detailed reports on the key roads and expedite the development efforts.

Mishra had visited the area in February to assess the situation. On his second visit, he held discussions with the concerned officials on traffic congestion and damaged infrastructure in the area, the statement said.

The minister also directed the officials to carry out road repairs without delay and ensure that basic services such as sewerage and water supply are addressed promptly.

"Our goal is to make Delhi clean, beautiful and well-developed," Mishra said. PTI SHB ARI