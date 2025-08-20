Delhi minister launches cleanliness drive, stresses waste-to-energy push

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh led a cleanliness drive in the Bawana JJ Colony on Wednesday and encouraged residents to support the "Freedom from Waste for Delhi" campaign.

The minister noted that waste management was previously viewed solely as a challenge, but it is now being transformed into an opportunity for growth.

"Waste is no longer just refuse; it is being converted into electricity, fuel, and even construction material," he said, adding that the recently inaugurated Urban Extension Road was built using waste-based materials.

He mentioned that waste-to-energy plants in Delhi would help reduce pollution, increase power generation, and provide fuel for households and vehicles, while also contributing to infrastructure development.

Singh urged residents not to dispose of garbage on vacant plots, in drains, or on streets, and instead to use dustbins and municipal collection vehicles. He called upon students to act as "ambassadors of cleanliness" and to promote awareness within their communities.

Highlighting the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister emphasised that it has evolved into a people's movement, and that under the leadership of chief minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is giving it new momentum "Cleanliness drives with public participation are not just campaigns but a collective commitment to make Delhi a clean, healthy, and developed capital," Singh added. PTI SHB MPL MPL