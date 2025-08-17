Delhi minister orders action on waterlogging, liquor nuisance in Janakpuri

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday directed officials to clear waterlogging in Janakpuri and prepare a permanent solution to the recurring problem.

During an inspection after a heavy rain, Sood said nearly two feet of water had accumulated on the main road due to a lack of proper drainage, according to a statement.

He asked the Delhi Jal Board staff to clear sewer lids and drains on the spot.

Also, taking note of the residents' complaints about open drinking and loud music near a liquor shop, the minister ordered the local SHO to deploy police at the site for 10 days.

He also directed the repair of a dilapidated police outpost in the area. PTI SHB VN VN