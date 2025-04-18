Delhi minister Sirsa orders crackdown on illegal dhabas operating in city

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday directed that illegal dhabas operating in the city be demolished and their water and power connections disconnected.

Speaking to PTI during his visit to Rajouri Garden in West Delhi to review various civic issues, he observed that in one particular stretch, over 40-50 dhabas and meat shops were operating without permission, and warned that no illegal establishment would be spared.

“There are many illegal dhabas and meat shops operating... In one single lane, there are 40–50 such dhabas running without permission. This will not be tolerated in Delhi or in any area. Today, I have instructed the district commissioner and the additional commissioner to take action and demolish all these illegal dhabas. They will be sealed, and their water and electricity connections will be stopped.” Sirsa said strict measures must be taken to ensure that such unlawful activities are completely stopped across the national capital.

On measures to tackle pollution, he said the government will deploy thousands of GPS-enabled water tankers in pollution hotspots.

"Wherever pollution levels are high, these tankers will be used for dust suppression. Their movement and activity will be monitored on a daily basis," he said.

Sirsa further added that steps are being taken to prevent the entry of old and polluting vehicles into Delhi.