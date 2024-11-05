Delhi minister orders issue of ration cards on priority amid Chhath festival

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi government's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed officials to issue ration cards on priority to eligible migrant labourers given the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations.

Advertisment

Hussain issued the order while chairing a meeting with the Special Commissioner (Food & Supplies) and the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the Food and Supplies Department.

The meeting was held to review the distribution of free rations under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme in the national capital, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the Food Supplies Department informed Hussain that the distribution of rations under NFSA to beneficiaries for November had already commenced on November 1.

Advertisment

It said the ration under NFSA for November is being provided free of cost to all those enrolled under the scheme, including migrants, under the ONORC scheme, the statement added.

Delhi has witnessed more than one lakh migrants taking ration benefits in November, it said.

"Sufficient rations are available under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, and migrants can easily access rations from ration shops in Delhi, especially considering the Chhath Puja celebrations," Hussain said.

Advertisment

In compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, the Minister also directed the Food and Supplies Department to expedite the process on a priority basis, the statement said.

"The F&S Department should finalize the process for issuing ration cards to migrant laborers in accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court’s directions, based on their eligibility," Hussain added. PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN