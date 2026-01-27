Delhi minister orders 'productive use' of vacant Bawana land, reconstruction of 'crumbling' school

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) From reconstruction of a government school building to installation of new public facilities on unused land near Bawana stadium, the Delhi government has outlined steps to strengthen education and community infrastructure in the Bawana assembly constituency.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has conducted an inspection of around eight acres of vacant land near the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana and directed its productive use for public benefit.

Sood asked the Directorate of Education to prepare a detailed project plan within 15 days for developing the land, with provision of a public walkway, a multipurpose hall, and a hostel to serve students and local residents.

During the visit, Sood also reviewed the condition of Lal School in Shahbad Dairy area and was informed that the building, constructed in 2020, had been declared unsafe in 2024 due to rapid structural deterioration, the statement said.

The statement noted that inspectors found damaged flooring, broken classroom windows and plaster falling off in several parts of the school, with preliminary assessment pointing to the use of substandard construction material.

Sood directed that the be rebuilt as a modern and safe institution, with facilities in the line of PM SHREE Schools, including smart classrooms and language laboratories.

The minister also reviewed the school building under construction in Sector-28, Rohini, and instructed the PWD and education department to ensure timely completion before the next academic session while maintaining strict quality standards.

Referring to the shifting of nearly 5,000 students from Lal School to another campus in Rohini last year, Sood said the additional daily commute of over 2 km had caused hardship to children and parents, ordering a thorough probe into the construction of the Shahbad Dairy school building and warned of strict action against those found responsible for alleged negligence and malpractice.

Sood also emphasised the need for balanced development of education and sports infrastructure in every assembly constituency, with Bawana identified as a priority area, the statement said.

It added that the proposed development near Bawana stadium is expected to provide community spaces while supporting students through hostel accommodation and improved access to educational resources.