Delhi minister Ravinder Singh inaugurates complaint box, biometric attendance at RCS office

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a complaint box, biometric attendance system and CCTV cameras at the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) office here, and directed officials to ensure time-bound redressal of public grievances.

The minister also held a public hearing at the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) office, where applicants and complainants welcomed the initiative and thanked him for the move, according to a statement.

He said the new facilities would help in resolving complaints more effectively and improve the functioning of the department by incorporating constructive suggestions from citizens.

He pointed out that 2025 is being observed as the International Year of Cooperatives and stressed the need to make it meaningful through public-oriented steps.

Singh also underlined the vision of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, which focuses on "Prosperity through Cooperation," and added the Delhi government was committed to strengthening "self-reliance through cooperation" under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The minister instructed officials to take public grievances seriously and address them within a stipulated time frame. "The core objective of the Cooperation Department is to provide transparent, accountable and prompt services to citizens," he said.

Singh directed officials to give priority to cases related to urban cooperative banks, group housing societies, and thrift and credit societies, and ensure complainants are informed transparently about the resolution of their issues.