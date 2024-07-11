Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reviews renovated Yamuna flood regulator near WHO building

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Delhi irrigation and flood control minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday inspected the renovated regulator of drain number 12, near the World Health Organization (WHO) building at ITO here.

"Regulator number 12 near the WHO building, which was broken during the Yamuna floods last year, has been renovated. Inspected it today with officials of the flood control department. Three new pumps of 32 HSP have been installed and 5 metre wide stone embankment is built here. I hope that this year the Yamuna water will not enter the city," Bharadwaj said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Indraprastha water regulator was breached last year due to a strong current in Yamuna when the water levels of the river reached its highest in 70 years on July 17, 2023, peaking at 208.66 metres, much above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The previous high of 207.49 metres was recorded in 1978.

Last year, rising water levels of Yamuna caused flooding in several areas close to its banks. PTI SLB SLB OZ BHJ BHJ