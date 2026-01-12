Delhi minister Sirsa accuses AAP of misusing Punjab Police to shield Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing the Punjab Police to shield its senior leader Atishi over remarks allegedly made during a special Delhi Assembly session convened to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said the special session was held on January 6 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, during which Atishi initially declined to speak on the occasion and later disrupted proceedings by raising an unrelated issue.

The AAP is yet to respond to the allegations.

He alleged that objectionable words were used during the discussion, prompting immediate protests from BJP members, following which Atishi left the House and has not appeared in public for the past five to six days.

"Leader of Opposition Atishi, who used derogatory words against Guru Tegh Bahadur ji’s martyrdom, has been missing from public life for the past several days. This itself shows that she is aware of her act and is unable to face the people," Sirsa said.

Providing a chronological account, the minister said the discussion began under Article 270 of the Constitution at around 2 pm, during which members from both the BJP and AAP expressed their views.

He claimed that after the chief minister concluded her remarks at around 3.48 pm, Atishi stood up at 3.49 pm and raised the issue of pollution, during which she allegedly used objectionable words.

Sirsa said the remarks were immediately objected to by ministers Kapil Mishra and BJP MLA Anil Sharma during the live broadcast.

The minister alleged, "Instead of apologising or allowing a forensic examination of the Assembly video, which was ordered on the demand of members from both the ruling and opposition sides, the Aam Aadmi Party leadership misused the Punjab Police despite there being no jurisdictional link to Punjab." He questioned why an FIR was registered in Punjab when the incident did not occur there, the video was not uploaded from Punjab and none of the accused had any direct connection with the state.

Sirsa also rejected claims made in the FIR that the video was "doctored or edited," stating that the full proceedings of the Assembly session remain available in the public domain on social media platforms and were shared by AAP leaders themselves.

"Instead of apologising for this act, Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are using the police to suppress the truth," Sirsa alleged, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also become "a partner" in the matter by allowing police action.

Accusing the party of attempting to suppress facts, Sirsa said such actions set a dangerous precedent and posed a serious threat to the country’s federal structure.

"This is no longer just a political issue. It concerns the honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, the Sikh faith, and federalism. History and truth cannot be changed by the might of power and police," he said. PTI SGV AMJ AMJ