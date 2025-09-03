Delhi minister Sirsa announces launch of 'Jan Sunwai' to hear industry concerns directly

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Jan Sunwai' sessions to hear concerns related to industries.

At a programme held at the Delhi Secretariat auditorium, representatives from the Chamber of Trade and Industries, Delhi Manufacturers Federation and over 24 other industry organisations were present.

Sirsa announced the launch of 'Jan Sunwai' sessions to hear industry concerns directly, alongside on-site camps starting in October to facilitate freehold processes for factories -- a first in Delhi's history.

"We are accelerating freehold conversions. From October, our teams will set up camps right at your locations to process freeholds on-site. I will personally visit these camps to ensure swift progress, covering all relocated factories and granting 100 per cent freehold rights without further worries," he added.

Additionally, a special Diwali Mela will promote products from small-scale industries, enhancing market access and competition.

He also discussed circle rate adjustments, noting, "We have reduced industrial circle rates from double the residential rates to just 1.5 times, minimising the gap and making it fairer for industries," he added.

The minister assured a faster rollout of the single window system to simplify approvals. PTI SLB KSS KSS