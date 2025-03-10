Delhi Minister Sirsa reviews civic infrastructure in Rajouri Garden, inaugurates key projects

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday inaugurated road and drainage redevelopment projects in Shyam Nagar and reviewed key civic infrastructure initiatives in the area.

Sirsa also inaugurated renovated of the Sulabh Shauchalaya near Pacific Mall, aiming to enhance sanitation and hygiene for residents, according to a statement.

The government is further working to improve street lighting and strengthen waste management systems to ensure cleaner neighbourhoods.

Reviewing power and water supply concerns in the area, the minister held meetings with officials from the BSES power distribution company and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Instructing BSES to minimise power outages, he directed officials to expedite the laying of new electricity cables to prevent disruptions during the summer months.

Emphasising the need for uninterrupted water supply, Sirsa urged DJB officials to enhance water pressure and ensure availability of clean drinking water in all households.

"This is not just about renovation; it is about improving the quality of life for our citizens. We are committed to fulfilling the promises made in our election manifesto by prioritising sanitation, cleanliness, and public convenience," Sirsa said. PTI NSM MNK MNK MNK