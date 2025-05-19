Delhi Minister Sirsa slams Dhruv Rathee over Sikh history video; DSGMC files complaint

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday slammed YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for his recent video on Sikh history, terming it a "disrespectful" and "an attempt at distorting the legacy of Sikh gurus and martyrs".

Rathee's AI-generated video titled "The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals" has been condemned by various quarters, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) that said Sikh gurus should not be represented in human form or in films.

The SGPC and the SAD demanded an immediate takedown of the video which features artificial intelligence-generated images of Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons known as 'Sahibzadas'. They also sought strictest action by the government in the matter.

Reacting to the video, Sirsa, in a post on X, said, "I strongly condemn Dhruv Rathee's recent video that is not only factually flawed but blatantly disrespectful to Sikh history and sentiments." "Showing Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji crying as a child is an insult to the spirit of Sikhism, which stands for fearlessness, resilience, and Chardi Kala." The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell, urging authorities to take action against Rathee and review his YouTube account.

DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka stated that the video not only distorts facts about the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji but also features AI-generated visuals of Sikh gurus which is strictly prohibited in Sikhism.

In the complaint, the DSGMC said, "Such unauthorised portrayals are a grave violation of Sikh religious principles and demonstrate a blatant disregard for our spiritual values. Presenting half-truths under the guise of historical storytelling misguides the public and offends the sentiments of millions." The committee said Rathee's influential YouTube channel, with over 10 million followers, has the potential of spreading misinformation widely, and urged the law enforcement agency to treat the matter with due urgency.