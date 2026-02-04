Delhi minister Sirsa slams Rahul Gandhi for 'traitor' jab at Sikh minister

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for referring to Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a “traitor”, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and demanding immediate action against Gandhi by the Lok Sabha speaker.

In a sharply-worded statement on X, Sirsa said the language used by Gandhi against a Sikh leader was “absolutely unacceptable” and reflected a mindset that did not change since the ‘80s.

A heated exchange broke out between Gandhi and Bittu outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar earlier in the day.

In videos released by the Congress, Gandhi was heard calling Bittu "a traitor" and the minister retorting with "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation) jibe.

Bittu, who belongs to the Sikh community, is a three-time MP and Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries. He switched to the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“A Sikh is a Sardar who can never be a traitor. If there is any ‘gaddar’ (traitor), it is the Gandhi family,” Sirsa said, accusing the Congress of repeatedly insulting Sikhs.

He alleged that the Congress leadership was responsible for attacking the Golden Temple in Amritsar with tanks and cannons (in 1984) and demolishing the Akal Takht Sahib, calling it an act of betrayal against the Sikh faith.

“They were traitors when they destroyed the sacred Akal Takht Sahib, when innocent Sikhs were burnt alive. This is an insult to Sikhs and will not be tolerated,” Sirsa said, adding that the “poison of the ‘80s still lingers in the Congress’ mindset”.

The environment minister urged Speaker Om Birla to take immediate action against Leader of Opposition Gandhi for what he called deeply shameful remarks made on Parliament premises.

The incident took place right outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, the main entrance which MPs take to enter the new Parliament building, where Gandhi was standing in solidarity with suspended Congress MPs, mostly from Punjab.

As soon as he was about to speak, Bittu passed by, saying, “They (suspended Congress MPs) are sitting here as if they have won a war.” Gandhi hit back, “The thing is, here is a traitor walking right by. Take a look at the face. How he looks.” Gandhi then extended his hand towards Bittu for a handshake, and said, “Hello brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to the Congress).” Bittu, however, refused the hand shake and said, "Desh ke dushman,” pointing at Gandhi.

Bittu, the grandson of late Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, was a former MP of the Congress from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib before jumping ship to the BJP in 2024. PTI SGV ARI