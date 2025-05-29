Delhi minister Sirsa tours Poonch ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Delhi Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday toured the border town to reach out to people affected by Pakistani shelling.

During his two-day stay in the Jammu region starting Friday, Shah will also visit the Poonch district, which recorded the highest number of 14 civilian casualties out of the total 28 lives lost in the indiscriminate Pakistani artillery shelling and drone attacks during the skirmishes between May 7 and 10, officials said.

Sirsa flew by a chopper to Poonch and visited Gurdwara Singh Sabha, where he met the management committee and discussed the damage caused by the shelling.

Sirsa, who is also the national BJP secretary, assessed the situation on the ground and spoke about the upcoming visit of the Union home minister.

He also visited the damaged Geeta Bhawan and met with people who suffered major losses in the cross-border conflict.

The minister also met the families who lost their kith and kin. PTI AB AB KSS KSS