Delhi minister Sood meets kin of Janakpuri accident victim, assures govt's support

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development minister Ashish Sood on Sunday met the family of the Janakpuri accident victim and assured them of all possible assistance and strict action against those found responsible.

Sood visited the residence of the bereaved family and expressed his condolences, describing the incident as deeply painful and distressing.

He said that the Delhi government stands with the family in this difficult time and is committed to ensuring justice.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee of a private bank in Rohini's Sector 10, was returning home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when he fell into a pit dug by the DJB for a sewer pipeline restoration project.

"The government will extend all possible support to the family. The matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and sensitivity," the minister said.

Sood said a detailed investigation has been ordered into the incident and all aspects are being examined.

If negligence or dereliction of duty is established at any level, stringent action will be taken against the guilty, he added.

Emphasising that public safety remains the government's top priority, the minister said there would be no tolerance for lapses in matters related to public infrastructure.

He said instructions have been issued to concerned departments to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and prevent such incidents in the future.

The minister also said the government would take lessons from the incident and introduce necessary systemic measures to ensure the safety of citizens. PTI SHB NB NB