Delhi minister Sood to inspect progress of work at Ghazipur, Bhalswa landfills next week

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood will inspect the progress of work at Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites next week, amid fluctuating pollution levels in the national capital.

He chaired an important review meeting with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at the Delhi Secretariat.

During the meeting, MCD officials informed that about 14,000 metric tonnes of waste is collected daily in Delhi.

Sood directed officials to expedite waste segregation at the source, emphasising that effective segregation is crucial for proper waste management.

He further instructed that the modern machinery procured by MCD for cleanliness and pollution control should be used efficiently and should show visible results in improving the city's sanitation standards.

The minister held detailed discussions with officials regarding the operation of 28 smog guns and 167 sprinklers currently being used across Delhi to control dust and pollution.

He directed that all such machines must function properly and, if necessary, employees should work in double shifts to ensure reduced pollution levels.

Sood also gave directions to ensure that all 52 Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines function effectively.

He instructed officials to consider re-designing the routes of these machines to enhance their operational efficiency and reduce pollution levels.

Referring to the three fire incidents reported last year at the Ghazipur landfill site, Sood instructed that strict measures be taken to prevent recurrence and ensure that the fire-fighting equipment deployed at landfill sites is used effectively.

MCD officials informed him about various preventive measures adopted at the Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla landfill sites to prevent fire incidents.

It was informed that, except during the monsoon, 20,000-25,000 tonnes per day (TPD) of bio-mining is being carried out, with a record 30,000 TPD achieved between September 25 to 29 September and October 17 to 18 October this year.

Designated areas have been earmarked for the disposal of municipal solid waste (MSW) at Bhalswa and Ghazipur, while no new waste is being dumped at the Okhla landfill. These measures have significantly reduced landfill fire incidents in recent years.

The minister announced that he will personally review the progress of work at the landfill sites by visiting Ghazipur on Monday and Bhalswa on Thursday.

He also directed MCD officials to install or repair GPS systems in all cleanliness and pollution control machines to ensure real-time monitoring of their deployment and performance.

Sood also interacted with representatives of the International Solar Alliance to discuss measures for reducing vehicular pollution in Delhi.

He said the Delhi government is working on multiple fronts to tackle both pollution and waste management challenges.

"Our goal is to make Delhi not only clean but also green and sustainable. Fire incidents at dump sites and open waste burning are now being handled through scientific methods. All departments must ensure accountability at every level," he added.

The minister added that all environmental initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Government are based on the principles of 'Technology, Transparency, and Public Participation'.