Delhi minister suggests empowering DTC assistant traffic inspectors to issue challans to buses

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has recommended empowering officers of the rank of assistant traffic inspector (ATI) of the DTC to issue challans to buses violating lane discipline under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

This recommendation has been forwarded to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor for approval, an official statement said.

“Empowering assistant traffic inspectors of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to issue challans for lane violations is a crucial step in enhancing road safety and ensuring that our buses adhere to traffic regulations," said Gahlot.

"This measure will not only improve traffic flow but also reduce accidents and enhance the overall efficiency of our public transport system. We are committed to making Delhi's roads safer and more orderly for all commuters,” he added.

Under this recommendation, the ATIs will be authorised to issue challans to offending buses under sections 177, 184, and 192A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Under Section 177, a penalty of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1,500 for subsequent offences is charged.

Under Section 184, a penalty of Rs 5,000 for the first offence involving the use of handheld communication devices and Rs 10,000 for second or subsequent offences is imposed.

Under Section 192A, a penalty of Rs 10,000 for traffic violations is imposed.