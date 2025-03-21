Delhi minister suspends executive engineer, says officials became 'thick-skinned' in past 10 yrs

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi government officials have become "thick-skinned" in the past 10 years and they will be made to sweat in the field to burn their fat, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday while ordering the suspension of an engineer over poor drain desilting.

Expressing displeasure over no work being done to clean a drain near the Akshardham Temple in Patparganj, Verma ordered the suspension of the PWD executive engineer.

His remarks came a day after Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra over Delhi government officials allegedly not responding to letters, phone calls or messages by MLAs.

During a field visit on Friday, Verma said, "There are problems everywhere. But we are determined to work hard and get the officials to do their job." "The entire system in Delhi was on the verge of collapse. But the BJP government has now hit the streets and the ministers are carrying out field visits for hours. Stern instructions have also been issued to the officials and any slackness will not be tolerated," he said.

Claiming that government officials became "thick-skinned" in the past 10 years (of AAP rule), Verma said, "Just as we are taking up field visits, officials too have to do the same to burn their fat and do the job. They are paid salaries from the public fund, and they have to work for the people." The capacity to treat sewage water flowing into the Yamuna through drains is being enhanced, the Delhi Public Works Department minister said.

"I have spoken to the chief ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for treating industrial wastewater flowing into the Yamuna through drains there," Verma added.

As part of a crackdown on negligence in work, Verma, during his field visit, found drainage lines in a "deplorable" condition in Patparganj, particularly along NH 9 (Service Lane), also known as NH 24.

"The PWD is responsible for maintaining these drains but the situation on the ground tells a different story. I have ordered the suspension of the engineer accountable for this negligence. There will be no tolerance for inefficiency," he said.

Verma also inspected roads and drains from New Ashok Nagar Metro Station to Chilla Village in Trilokpuri and areas of the Patparganj Assembly, where he found the drains in poor shape, causing inconvenience to residents.

Officials were directed to take immediate corrective measures to prevent waterlogging and hygiene issues.

The minister said, "Officials are supposed to ensure basic upkeep (of infrastructure), yet the condition on the ground is unacceptable. Regular monitoring and swift action are necessary to maintain Delhi's infrastructure." According to an official statement, Verma issued a stern warning to all senior PWD officials, saying those failing to carry out their responsibilities will face strict disciplinary action.

"Delhi deserves world-class roads and infrastructure. Officers must take ownership of their duties. Those who do not comply will be held accountable," he asserted.

The PWD has now made it compulsory for all field officials, including junior engineers, assistant engineers, and executive engineers, to conduct daily road inspections and submit reports along with pictures via the PWD e-monitoring app.

According to the statement, the new enforcement measures include daily field inspections from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm, including on Saturdays.

Officials must submit inspection reports with photos on the PWD e-monitoring app and strict action will be taken against those failing to comply, it added. PTI MHS VIT MHS NSD NSD