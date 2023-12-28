Delhi minister takes stock of LNJP hospital's Covid preparedness

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital on Thursday to take stock of its preparedness for COVID-19 and asserted that the facility is fully prepared to deal with any exigencies.

Talking to PTI Video, Bharadwaj said arrangements for conducting RT-PCR tests have been made outside the hospital and there are modern equipment at the health facility. He said no Covid patient was admitted in the hospital currently.

"Following the oxygen shortage that was seen during the Covid wave in Delhi and across the country, the hospital now has piped oxygen supply through a centralised system," he said.

Asked if the Delhi government is planning to reserve any beds for Covid patients, the minister said only four patients are currently hospitalised with the infection in the city.

"If you reserve beds, where will those patients who have surgeries planned or have suffered from strokes or heart attacks go? We are monitoring the situation and if need be, will reserve beds. There are only four patients who have been hospitalised," he said.

Delhi has reported its first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1. The 52-year-old female patient was vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Vaccination was for the old variants (of the virus). The new variants have bypassed vaccines. But the latest variant is causing a mild disease. People should understand that this is a new variant," Bharadwaj said.

The hospital's medical director, Dr Suresh Kumar, said there is no reason to panic.

"This (JN.1) is a sub-variant of Omicron. The symptoms are mild and rarely do people get a severe infection. However, those who have diabetes, a liver-related disease, are on dialysis should get themselves tested if they show symptoms. If you are immunocompromised, you should wear a mask while visiting crowded places or hospitals. Opt for a balanced diet, including fruits," he said. PTI SLB RC