Delhi minister unveils 100-Day roadmap to overhaul capital's transport system

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi's Transport Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, on Wednesday unveiled a 100-day roadmap aimed at transforming the capital's transport system. This plan includes a stringent drive against unregistered vehicles and the implementation of stricter enforcement measures to ensure compliance with road safety regulations, an official statement from the Transport Department said.

“We need a proactive approach to improving Delhi’s transport system. Our 100-day agenda is ready, and we are determined to deliver results,” Singh said.

According to the statement, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat, attended by senior officials from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and other agencies.

In the meeting, Minister Singh emphasized the need for decisive action to clear the roads of unregistered vehicles and also directed authorities to take strict action against fuel stations supplying fuel to vehicles lacking valid fitness certificates.

Additionally, the minister announced measures to curb violations by heavy vehicles that use slip roads to evade e-challans.

To strengthen transport enforcement, the department will deploy additional personnel to ensure stricter compliance with traffic laws, the statement reads.

As part of the city's transport modernisation, the government plans to operationalize three new inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) at Tikri Border, Mundka, and Narela. These are expected to decongest existing ISBTs and improve regional connectivity.

The minister also addressed the financial health of the DTC, instructing officials to devise a strategy to overcome financial losses. However, he praised the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) for its independent financial management and urged further strengthening of its financial position.

Reviewing the progress of metro expansion projects, including the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West, and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors, Singh urged officials to expedite their completion to enhance metro connectivity. He also called for an accelerated rollout of live tracking systems in public transport and commercial vehicles to bolster passenger safety.

With the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) policy set for revision in April 2025, the minister directed officials to set new, ambitious targets to accelerate the adoption of green mobility.

Singh also criticised the “inefficiency” of the previous administration and reaffirmed his commitment to modernising Delhi's transport network. PTI MHS ARD ARD