Delhi ministers allotted clusters of constituencies held by BJP MLAs

New Delhi: The ministers of the BJP government in Delhi have been assigned clusters of constituencies represented by party MLAs to pace up developmental works and resolution of local issues.

Each of the six ministers in the Rekha Gupta government will coordinate with seven to eight BJP MLAs, said a party legislator.

"This arrangement was made on the recommendation of the chief minister. It will ensure improved coordination between the government and the party MLAs," said BJP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Abhay Verma.

The move will also accelerate developmental works and resolve issues at the minister level, he added.

The Cabinet ministers of the BJP dispensation are Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj Singh.

The BJP won 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in February, returning to power in Delhi after 27 years.

The ruling party's MLAs welcomed the move, saying it would help them fulfil the high expectations people have of them.

"As MLAs, we are required to meet hundreds of people and listen to their grievances. We are able to solve problems of local nature. But, often the issues need to be addressed at the level of government and senior officers of secretary levels. This arrangement will help such cases," said a BJP legislator.

The ministers will hold regular meetings with the MLAs of their assigned constituencies and with officers to address the issues, another MLA said, adding they will also receive feedback about the progress of various projects and schemes at the ground level.