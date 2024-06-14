Delhi ministers hold meetings with AAP MLAs to speed up development works

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Delhi government ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have initiated a series of meetings with AAP MLAs with a focus on expediting development work and address issues in their constituencies.

The two ministers, under the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is presently behind the bars, have started meeting the MLAs and discussing pressing issues in their assembly segment, a Delhi government statement said.

The government is gathering detailed information from the MLAs and development projects will be prioritised based on this input, it said.

So far, most issues raised by the MLAs were related to water supply, sewer cleaning, street and road construction, monsoon preparations, and local facilities for residents, it said.

Urban Development Minister Bharadwaj said the MLAs' demand for development work in their constituencies will be duly acknowledged and the departments concerned will be instructed to start work immediately.

Atishi said new developmental works could not be approved in Delhi over the past two months due to the Model Code of Conduct in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

But now that the MCC is lifted, all developmental works in the city will start at double the speed, she said.

The minister, who met Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Thursday, said the chief minister has directed the MLAs to go to the ground, stay among the people and work to solve their problems "Whether the chief minister is inside the jail or outside, he always thinks for the betterment of the people of Delhi. No matter how many conspiracies are hatched against him, he will not let the work of Delhiites stop," she said.

The MLAs of Rithahla, Timarpur, Wazirpur, Kirari, Sadar Bazar, Model Town were present in the meetings held so far, added the statement. PTI VIT TIR