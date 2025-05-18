Delhi ministers lead march commending armed forces for Op Sindoor success

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in different parts of the national capital on Sunday in a show of support to the Indian armed forces for successfully conducting Operation Sindoor.

While Sood led the march in his Janakpuri constituency in West Delhi, Mishra was present in the march organised in northeast Delhi.

The march from Dabri Police Station to the Kadimi Market in west Delhi saw an overwhelming participation from locals, social organisations, religious groups, market associations, and resident welfare associations as they waved the tricolour and raised patriotic slogans.

The 'Shaurya Samman Yatra' was organised under the banner of 'Citizens for National Security.

Addressing the gathering after the march, Sood said 'Operation Sindoor' is a symbol of India's pride and sovereignty. He lauded the precision and synergy with which Indian forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"The mission's success reflects the strong political will under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the unparalleled courage of our armed forces," he said.

The Delhi minister emphasised that the march aimed at instilling a deeper sense of patriotism, discipline, and respect for the armed forces among citizens, especially the youth.

"Operation Sindoor is a reminder of our Army's unmatched commitment to national security. This march is a humble tribute to their service," he said.

"Our soldiers' courage and sacrifice are a source of inspiration for every citizen. Their continued vigilance and resolute response to threats make every Indian proud," he added.

In northeast Delhi, a Tiranga Yatra was organised from Khajuri Chowk to Signature Bridge. The event resonated with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram." Minister of Art, Culture, and Tourism Kapil Mishra, said, "This rally is a collective tribute to the unparalleled courage, valor, and bravery of our soldiers who have sacrificed everything for the nation's security. Operation Sindoor is a living symbol of India's pride, courage, and sovereignty." The Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on May 7 at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke base.

The strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the execution-style killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor, according to the Indian military. PTI SHB SLB NB NB