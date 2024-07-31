Delhi ministers meet civil services aspirants, assure them their grievances will be looked into

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet ministers met the civil services aspirants here on Wednesday to discuss their grievances in the aftermath of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident, which claimed the lives of three students and assured them that their suggestions will be incorporated while framing guidelines for coaching centres.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Development Minister Gopal Rai and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with the students at the Delhi Secretariat.

"We met representatives from various coaching hubs like Old Rajinder Nagar, Nehru Vihar. Students put forth their concerns and feedback regarding high fees, lack of infrastructure at coaching centres. They also shared concerns about how exploitation is happening in the form of high rent and high brokerage charges," Atishi told PTI Videos.

The minister said the students also highlighted the lack of facilities for food and added these grievances will be included in the regulation to be framed by the government.

Earlier in the day, Atishi had announced that the Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital.

"We have assured the UPSC aspirants that their grievances will be included. Students are key stakeholders and they will be part of the committee formed to frame the guidelines," she said.

Atishi said they will also meet the protesting students.

One of the aspirants Avinash, who was present during the meeting, said there was a discussion on many issues like electricity, rent, the high-handedness of the coaching, and the death of the students.

"We had a meeting with the ministers but till now only verbal assurance has been given. Who will implement the assurances -- Mayor or the Delhi government, is to be seen in the coming times. We felt good that somebody heard us, but it could have been done earlier now.

"It has already been five days since the incident. We are protesting on our own, and administration is trying to push us back. We are not terrorists. When politicians can protest in the Parliament, why can't we protest on the streets?" he told PTI Videos.

Another UPSC aspirant Vikram Chaurasia, who was part of the delegation that met students, said a team comprising migrant students who are in Delhi for preparations for different exams and government representatives will be formed.

"This team will keep on meeting in between and the Education Minister (Atishi) has provided an email address where we can mail our grievances," he added.

Three students identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin died after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.