Delhi Minister's resignation exposes AAP's involvement in corruption: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has exposed the AAP's “involvement” in corruption with his resignation from the ministerial post and the party’s membership, the BJP on Wednesday said.

The BJP’s reaction came after Anand, who was holding various portfolios, including Social Welfare, in the Delhi government, tendered his resignation from the cabinet and also quit the AAP, alleging Dalits were not given representation in the party.

“Today their party leader and minister exposed the involvement of the Aam Aadmi Party in corruption with his resignation,” BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told reporters, reacting to Anand’s resignation.

He alleged that the AAP was committing “extortion like a mafia” and Anand’s resignation made it clear how the money obtained through such means was used in the Goa Assembly polls.

Anand's resignation also shows that many AAP leaders are feeling “suffocated” because corruption has been “institutionalised” in the party under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, Chugh alleged.

The AAP said Anand's resignation vindicated its stand that Kejriwal's arrest was aimed at finishing the party.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to "break our ministers and MLAs".

Earlier the BJP used to call Anand corrupt after a raid was conducted against him by the ED but now it will welcome him into its fold “with garlands", Singh charged. PTI PK AS AS