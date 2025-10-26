Delhi: Minor girl found dead in Shakti Nagar, investigation underway

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Delhi's Shakti Nagar Extension, an official said on Sunday.

At around 9.52 am, information was received from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the girl being brought there by her father, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

"Subsequently, another call was received at 10.21 am regarding the girl being found hanging, which raised suspicion," said a senior police officer.

Police and forensic teams, including the crime branch and FSL experts, inspected the scene, which was allegedly in a jhuggi located in the upper portion of the residence. A chunni tied to the ceiling was recovered from the scene.

During inspection, no external injuries were found on the body except for partial ligature marks around the neck, officials said.

"The attending doctor did not provide a definitive opinion on the cause of death. The body was preserved at the BJRM mortuary for further examination and legal procedures," said the officer.

The officer further said that in view of the absence of a clear cause of death, police said that legal proceedings are underway.

"Further investigations are ongoing to determine whether the death was the result of accidental hanging or a deliberate act," he added. PTI BM MPL MPL