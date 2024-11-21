Delhi: Minor girl jumps off moving bus after altercation with driver, another man

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A minor girl reportedly jumped off a moving mini bus in north Delhi after an altercation with the driver of the bus and another man, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported from the Nathpura area in Burari on Wednesday evening, a police officer said.

The girl, who boarded the bus from Ibrahimpur Chowk, had an argument with the driver identified as Deepak and another person named Manoj, who were all known to each other, the officer said.

"Spotting an opportunity, she leaped out of the moving vehicle in a bid to escape," he added.

Two bystanders who witnessed the incident suspected foul play and intercepted the bus near the Shalimar Palace Chowk, police said.

As rumours of sexual assault spread, a crowd quickly gathered there and roughed up Manoj and Deepak.

"On receiving a PCR call, police reached the spot and took the minor girl and the two men to the hospital for a medical check-up. The girl recorded her statement with a counsellor wherein she denied allegations of sexual assault, molestation, or harassment. Her medical report also supported her statement," the officer said.

Based on her statement, the police have registered an FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Burari police station.

Further probe is underway to establish the exact sequence of events, the officer said. PTI BM ARI