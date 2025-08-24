Delhi: Missing woman's decomposed body found in Dabri, police launches probe

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 22-year-old woman, reported missing since August 21, was found in Delhi's Dabri area, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, the woman has been identified as Roopa, from 40 Foota Road.

"She had left home around 10.30 pm on August 21 while speaking to someone on the phone," the official said.

On Saturday, locals informed police about a decomposed body in the area. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Roopa earlier worked as a domestic help but had been unemployed for the past three months. Her mother lodged a missing report stating that her daughter had been missing since the night of August 21, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Police said CCTV footage from the locality is being scanned to trace Roopa's last movements and identify the person she was speaking to on the phone before going missing.

Further investigation is underway, police added.