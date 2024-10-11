Delhi: Mohalla bus trials launched on one more route

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The trial run of the Delhi government's last-mile connectivity Mohalla bus service started on the Vasant Vihar circular route on Friday.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off the Mohalla bus here.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from R K Puram, Parmila Tokas, was also present during the event. "This route will connect Munirka, Vasant Kunj, the three malls, the police station and also Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The route is around 11 kilometres long," Gahlot said.

Considering last-mile connectivity, this route is very important, as we were getting lots of requests for this, he added.

Gahlot said a total of two buses will be there in the trial for now and more buses will be added later as per the requirement.

The trials are already underway on at least four other routes -- Pradhan Enclave Pushta to Majlis Park Metro Station, Akshardham Metro Station to Mayur Vihar Phase III Paper Market, Kailash Colony Metro Station to PNB Gitanjali Colony, and Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to Vasant Vihar Metro station. The Mohalla Bus Scheme aims at providing feeder bus services to the Delhiites around their homes through nine-meter-long electric buses. The AAP government aims to operate 2,180 Mohalla buses by 2025. These buses will run on congested roads with limited width in areas where 12-meter buses face manoeuvring challenges. The Mohalla buses have 23 passenger seats and a standing capacity of 13 passengers. With 45 minutes of charging, they travel more than 200 km.

Mohalla buses are of green colour for easy identification. As many as 25 per cent of the seats (six) in these buses are pink and reserved exclusively for women.

The fare in the Mohalla buses will be the same as that of the Delhi government's air-conditioned buses. It will be Rs 10, 15, 20, and 25. Women can avail free travel in these buses through the pink pass. PTI MHS AS AS