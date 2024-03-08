Delhi mornings still colder with 9.6 min temp

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity level was recorded as 90 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate " category with a reading of 159, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".