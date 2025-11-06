Delhi: Mother of 2019 road accident victim awarded Rs 12.45 lakh compensation

New Delhi Nov 6 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 12.45 lakh in compensation to the mother of a 24-year-old man who died after being run over by a truck near a metro station in the city in 2019.

In an order dated November 3, the tribunal said, "It is held that the claimant has been able to prove that rash and negligent driving on the part of the driver of the offending vehicle (truck) on a public way caused the accident which led to the death of the deceased." Presiding officer Shelly Arora was hearing a petition filed by the mother of Mohammad Raees, who was killed after a truck ran over him while he was walking near Govindpri Metro station on February 19, 2019.

The tribunal noted that during the preliminary investigation, a truck with a broken windshield was found at the spot, and no explanation was given for why the driver fled from the scene of the accident It said, "Mechanical Inspection Report of the offending vehicle also records the number of fresh accidental damages, most of which were on the front side, including bumper and wind sheet, which also corroborates the preliminary investigation record." The tribunal then awarded Rs 12.45 lakh compensation to the mother under various heads.

