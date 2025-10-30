Delhi: Mother, two daughters held for involvement in cab driver's murder

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Three people, including a woman and her two daughters, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 37-year-old cab driver in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Thursday.

The main accused in the case, identified as Chandu alias Chander Prakash, is absconding, they said.

His 60-year-old mother and his two sisters, aged 47 and 32 years, have been arrested.

Police received a call from Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital around 1.30 am on October 28 regarding a man who had been brought dead with a stab wound.

The deceased was identified as Manish, a resident of Mohan Garden, who worked as a cab driver.

According to police, Manish's wife alleged that her husband was stabbed by Chandu with the active assistance of his mother and two sisters.

A case under sections 103(1) (Murder) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused Chandu, also known as Ravi, was in an inebriated state when he initially had a scuffle with Manish.

Bystanders intervened and separated them, after which Chandu left the spot. However, he later returned and slapped Manish, who was sitting outside his house.

In the meantime, Chandu's mother and two sisters reached the spot, leading to another altercation, during which Chandu stabbed Manish in the chest, police said.

Police caught the three women, and efforts are on to trace and arrest Chandu, who is absconding, they added. PTI SSJ ARB HIG