Delhi: Motorcyclist killed after SUV hits two-wheeler on UER-II

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by an SUV on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday, an official said.

The accident took place near the Dichau Flyover towards the Delhi airport, police said.

According to the police, the accident was reported around 6 pm. The caller informed that an SUV had struck a motorcycle on the UER-II.

"The SUV was being driven by one Rakesh Tayal (57), a resident of Najafgarh. The impact of the collision caused the motorcyclist, aged around 30 years, to fall on the road along with his motorcycle, resulting in grievous injuries," the police official said.

The person was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital by the driver of the offending vehicle but he was declared brought dead.

Police said the medico-legal case (MLC) report has not been prepared, and efforts are on to confirm the identity of the deceased.

The incident caused heavy traffic congestion at the site, before both offending vehicle and the deceased's motorcycle were removed from the spot.

Traffic movement on the stretch was affected for some time following the accident, police said.

The officer said CCTV footage from surrounding areas will be analysed to ascertain the circumstances of the accident.

A case will be registered after completion of necessary formalities, he said, adding that further legal action is being taken as per law.