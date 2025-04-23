Delhi mourns Pahalgam terror attack victims with candle marches, protests

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A day after 26 people died in a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, people from all walks of life in Delhi came together to express solidarity with the victims through candlelight marches and protests on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a candlelight vigil at Jantar Mantar, where the party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the terror strike, the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

"Terrorists never attacked tourists in Kashmir before. This is the first time such an incident has taken place. All the victims were innocent. The entire country is grieving. The government must take strict action against the perpetrators," Bharadwaj said.

The Congress' youth wing held a candle march at its Raisina Road office.

Several traders' associations across the national capital also joined in the condemnation, staging protests with black ribbons tied around their arms. They announced a Delhi Bandh on April 25 and held their own candlelight march.

In a post on X, the New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) said, "We condemn the heinous and cowardly act of violence and terrorism perpetrated in Pahalgam yesterday, targeting innocent lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who suffered unimaginable loss." Condemnation of the terror attack also echoed in universities across Delhi.

At Jawaharlal Nehru University, all major student unions -- the RSS-backed ABVP, Congress-affiliated NSUI, and the left-leaning AISF -- came together for a joint candle march inside the campus to condemn the attack.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) offered a poignant tribute to victims by linking their Earth Day observance with the tragedy. The university planted 26 trees -- one for each life lost -- in the front lawns of its administrative block.

"Jamia Millia Islamia condemns the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and extends deep condolences to the (bereaved) families," the university said in a statement.

It also announced that the memorial trees would receive proper upkeep and the university would hold an annual remembrance event to honour the victims.