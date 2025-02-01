Delhi MP Bidhuri to move motion on president's address, Bihar's Ravi Shankar Prasad to second

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The BJP has chosen its South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to move the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the MP from Patna Sahib in Bihar, will second the motion.

The BJP's choice of MPs to move and second the motion, discussion over which is an annual highlight during the first part of the Budget Session, is imbued with political significance as assembly polls will be held in Delhi on February 5 and later this year in Bihar.

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday contained big relief for the middle class by way of Income Tax relief and development measures for Bihar, initiatives projected by opposition parties as aimed at Delhi and Bihar.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram claimed in his press conference that the budget proposals were aimed at the voters in Delhi and Bihar, and carried little incentives for others.

The motion to be moved in Lok Sabha, according to an official communication, will say, "That an address be presented to the president in the following terms: That the members of the Lok Sabha assembled in this session are deeply grateful to the president for the address which she has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, 2025." President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, an annual exercise on the first day of the Budget Session. PTI KR SKU KR SZM SZM