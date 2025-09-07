Delhi: Multiple auto-lifter gangs busted, 22 stolen vehicles recovered

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) In a major crackdown on motor vehicle thefts, the Delhi Police arrested six juveniles among 16 individuals for vehicle theft and recovered 22 stolen two-wheelers during a week-long drive in Delhi's north district.

According to the police, the stolen vehicles were allegedly being used by the accused to commit crimes such as snatching and robberies across the city. A total of 10 motorcycles and 12 scooters have been seized, while 22 cases of motor vehicle theft reported from different parts of the capital have been solved.

In one of the operations, police teams intercepted several suspects on stolen scooters near the Shastri Nagar and Inderlok areas during early morning hours. Subsequent raids led to the arrest of multiple members of a gang allegedly led by a man identified as Ram Tiwari. The gang was also found to be employing juveniles in thefts, with one minor said to be adept at breaking handle locks with sheer force, the police stated.

Investigations revealed that most of the arrested suspects are alleged drug addicts who target two-wheelers parked in isolated spots or free parking areas.

The suspects sold stolen vehicles for cheap rates to fund their drug habits, while also using them for quick getaways during crimes, according to the police.

In other incidents, the police apprehended auto-lifters near Kashmere Gate and Sadar Bazar following routine checks and secret tip-offs. Vehicles stolen from the parking lots of government hospitals and residential colonies in Burari and Timarpur were also recovered. One accused was found to be a proclaimed offender wanted in earlier theft cases, the police said in a statement.