Delhi-Mumbai sector is being served by 31 pairs of Mail, Express services: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Delhi-Mumbai sector is presently being served by 31 pairs of Mail/Express services, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The minister was responding to BJP MP Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai, who wanted to know whether the government "proposes to run Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Mumbai via Bhusaval”.

“As on 29th July, 2024, 102 Vande Bharat train services, which are Seating Class variants, are operating across Indian Railways(IR), connecting States having Broad Gauge (BG) electrified network,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “At present, Delhi-Mumbai sector is being served by 31 pairs of Mail/Express services including the services of 12171/72 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Haridwar Express, 12617/18 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, 12137/38 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T)-Firozpur Cantt. Punjab Mail and 11057/58 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T)-Amritsar Express, operating via Bhusawal.” The minister said the introduction of Vande Bharat services, including the new variants, is an ongoing process on the Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability, etc. PTI JP AS AS