Delhi: Murder accused on run for 11 years nabbed in Haryana

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) A 41-year-old woman on the run for 11 years in a murder case filed in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was nabbed from Haryana's Jhajjar, police said on Sunday.

Preeti, who was wanted for her alleged involvement in the killing of her neighbour in Baba Haridas Nagar, was arrested on December 12.

According to the police, the murder on July 30, 2014, was preceded by a quarrel over water from a submersible pump spilling into the neighbour's premises.

"The dispute escalated fast, leading to a violent clash involving multiple persons armed with sharp and blunt weapons. During the assault, Ravi, who had intervened to pacify the situation, was stabbed in the chest and later succumbed to his injuries at Rao Tula Ram Hospital," an officer said.

At the time, though the police arrested several people, including Preeti's husband, Preeti managed to give the law a slip.

She remained untraceable for over a decade, frequently changed locations and contact numbers, and was declared a proclaimed offender.

Recently, a Crime Branch team tracked her down to Jhajjar.

During interrogation, she confessed to having been involved in the murder.

Since 2014, she had been living with her relatives in Haryana with her minor son, the officer said.