Delhi: Murder accused trying to spread fear as local goon held

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A man, out on bail in a murder case, who was attempting to assert his dominance as a local goon in west Delhi has been arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Manoj alias Nepali, 29, was found in possession of a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. He was involved in a murder case registered in Khyala in 2017, officials said.

"After spending nearly seven years in jail, he was released on bail in January this year and resumed his criminal activities," an officer said.

Manoj was allegedly extorting bootleggers and gamblers in Ramesh Nagar and nearby areas to establish his influence as a local goon. Fearful of his violent past, victims were reluctant to report him, he added.

According to the police, inputs were received that Manoj had been threatening and extorting local bootleggers after his release.

"It was found that he had shifted to Raghubir Nagar, remarried, and was trying to revive his gang's activities. On November 3, specific information was received about his presence near a jhuggi in Ramesh Nagar, carrying a firearm. A team arrested him," he said.

Further investigation is currently underway to trace his associates and determine the source of the firearm, they added. PTI BM MPL MPL