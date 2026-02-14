Delhi: Mutilated body of man found in Haiderpur canal

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A mutilated body of an unidentified man was found in a canal in outer north Delhi's Rohini, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call regarding a body in the Haiderpur canal was received on Friday at 8.46 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot, they said.

On reaching the location, police found the body of a man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old. The head, both legs from the hip and both arms from the wrist were amputated and missing, police said, adding that old cut-mark scars were also visible on the arms.

Prima facie, the body appeared to be one to two days old, they said.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body was later shifted to the mortuary of the BSA Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and investigation is underway, an officer of Delhi Police said.

Efforts are being made to identify the deceased using technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, the police said. PTI SSJ APL APL