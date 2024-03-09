Delhi namaz incident: Security forces remain deployed in Inderlok, hold flag march

New Delhi, March 9 (PTI) A day after a Delhi Police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly kicking people offering 'namaz' in Inderlok, security personnel remained deployed on Saturday to maintain law and order in the area, officials said.

Advertisment

At least three companies of paramilitary along with the local police remained deployed in Inderlok and its nearby areas in north Delhi, they said.

The force also a held a flag march and requested locals to not believe on rumours.

Official sources said the senior police officers held meetings with the members of a peace committee to calm flared tempers in the area.

Advertisment

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) Parmaditya on Saturday said the situation is completely under control and peace prevails in the area.

"Our officers have continued their vigil with sufficient number of security personnel remain deployed in the area," Parmaditya said.

Another officer said the police is also keeping a tab on social media posts on the incident and instructed people to not indulge in any mischievous activity over the issue.

Advertisment

Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in the north Delhi area on Friday, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, and suspension of the accused with immediate effect.

People from various sections of the society, including political leaders, condemned the act after a video of it went viral on social media.

Tomar was posted as in-charge of Inderlok Police Post that comes under Sarai Rohilla Police Station. He was deployed at the police post two months ago.

Advertisment

The incident took place during a Friday prayer around 2 pm near the Inderlok Metro Station.

In the video, Tomar is seen trying to disperse a few men praying on the road near a mosque and in what seems like a sudden burst of rage, he starts shoving and kicking some of them.

Locals, resentful over the incident, came out in hundreds and blocked the road. The incident took place just a few days ahead of the beginning of holy month of Ramzan. PTI ALK RPA RPA