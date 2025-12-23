Delhi: Narco smuggler wanted in 2024 drug haul repatriated from UAE; arrested

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) An alleged narcotics smuggler facing an Interpol Red Notice was repatriated from the UAE on Tuesday in an operation coordinated in collaboration with the ministries of home affairs and external affairs, officials said.

Ritik Bajaj (36), wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with a major narcotics haul in 2024 in which more than 1,289 kg of cocaine and mephedrone and nearly 40 kg of Thai marijuana were seized, had fled the country, following which a Red Notice was issued by the Interpol on October 9 on the request of the CBI.

An FIR was registered on October 2, 2024 at the Special Cell police station.

The accused, declared proclaimed offender by a court on May 19, 2025, after he evaded arrest in connection with alleged smuggling and supply of narcotic substances, had been absconding since the drugs were seized, police said.

The Red Notice alerted global law enforcement authorities and NCB Bangkok informed the CBI that Bajaj was moving towards the UAE.

"CBI coordinated with NCB Bangkok and got information about the travel movement of the subject towards the UAE. Thereafter, CBI coordinated with NCB Abu Dhabi to locate the subject," the CBI said in a statement.

Acting on the Red Corner Notice, INTERPOL authorities detained Bajaj in Dubai, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

A special team was deputed to bring the accused back to India, he said.

The accused was brought to Delhi on Tuesday and is being produced before the court for further legal proceedings, police said.

With the arrest of Bajaj, a total of 17 accused have been arrested so far in the case, police said. PTI ABS SSJ SSJ KVK ARB ARB