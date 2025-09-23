Delhi Navratri food poisoning: 'Will not compromise on quality,' says Minister Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday assured a thorough investigation into the food poisoning incident that affected around 200 people in northwest Delhi after consuming buckwheat flour ('kuttu ka atta') during the ongoing Navratri fasting.

Speaking on the development at a media briefing on the upcoming World Food India event here, Paswan said, "This issue does not come directly under my ministry. Definitely, it is our responsibility if such issues come, there should be an investigation. We will not compromise on the quality of the processed foods." The incident, which came to light early Tuesday morning, has affected residents from various areas, including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh and Swaroop Nagar.

The Jahangirpuri Police Station received information at 6:10 am about a large number of people reporting uneasiness after consuming the flour.

"Whenever the government receives such complaints, it is investigated by our officials and through FSSAI. We ensure there is a full investigation on adulteration in foods," Paswan stated, emphasising the government's zero-tolerance approach towards food safety violations.

The minister expressed particular concern about the timing of the incident: "During the Navratri festival, kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) is consumed widely. When such reports are surfaced at this time, I want to assure you that an investigation will be conducted." Medical teams have promptly provided care and supportive treatment to those affected, with patients being treated at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

Paswan criticised what he termed "the profit-making mindset of some societal elements" who compromise public health for financial gain.

"We have taken steps to contain such incidents," he added.

The sudden food poisoning incident has caused considerable distress across northwest Delhi, particularly during the Navratri fasting season when consumption of buckwheat flour typically rises as devotees observe dietary restrictions.

While acknowledging that the matter might not fall directly under his ministry's purview, Paswan assured: "I will assure you that the matter will be investigated." PTI LUX MR