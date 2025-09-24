Delhi: Navratri processions' DJ row leads to man getting stabbed; 2 nabbed

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A fight that broke out between two groups over overtaking and who will play louder music saw one man getting stabbed in a central Delhi area, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Monday, when two navratri processions were returning from Kalkaji in south Delhi. They got into a scuffle near Gandhi Museum on the MG Road, while on their way to the Seelampur area in the capital's northeast.

"The complainant told police that his group had been carrying the religious flame when another group tried to overtake them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

While coming, the two groups got into a contest over who would play louder music and have the right of way.

Near Gandhi Museum, they got into a full blown fight, leading to one man getting stabbed in the chest and back, and another, who approached police, getting away with minor wounds.

Both were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in a police van.

The DCP said the matter was booked at IP Estate Police Station and a team was constituted to review CCTV footage from ITO to Rajghat and carry out local inquiries.

They found that the offending party belonged to northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas.

Police conducted raids in the area and arrested Kanhaiya alias Vivek, 21, a food delivery agent, and apprehended a 17-year-old boy.

A knife believed to have been used in the crime was recovered from Kanhaiya's possession.

When questioned, Kanhaiya confessed to his involvement, and told police he was hit first and he only retaliated.

According to police, Kanhaiya has been working as a delivery partner since last year.