Delhi: NCCSA to meet on Sept 20, take call on transfer-posting, disciplinary action against officials

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The NCCSA will meet here on September 20 to discuss various issues, including posting of IAS officers, disciplinary action against some officials and the matter related to the construction of Delhi chief minister's residence, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) meeting will be held at the chief minister's camp office at 4 pm on September 20, according to an official document.

The agenda of the meeting will be consideration of disciplinary action against three teachers of the education department and a doctor of the health department, officials said.

The three-member panel headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal includes the chief secretary and the principal secretary (home) who acts as secretary of the body.

Advertisment

The panel was formed in May to take call on services matters, including transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and disciplinary action against officials concerned in the Delhi government.

On the other six agenda items, the chief minister, who chairs the NCCSA meetings, was provided certified copies of the files. However, he sought original files earlier this month on the six matters also.

"While the original files on five matters, including alleged irregularities in Rani Jhansi flyover and disciplinary proceedings against four Forensics Science Lab (FSL) officials, were provided to him, the original file on construction of Delhi chief minister's residence was not provided," said the officials.

Advertisment

The NCCSA secretary has observed that the original file was not provided to the authority chairman due to direct "conflict of interest" as the matter concerned construction of his own residence.

"The original file will be made available during the meeting of the authority in case chairperson of the authority/the chief minister would like to verify the authenticity of its certified copy provided to him already," stated the document.

The NCCSA secretary further observed that since sections 45H(1) and 45H(2) of the GNCTD Act, 1991, provide that the NCCSA will have the responsibility to recommend the cases of transfers, postings, initiation of disciplinary proceedings, prosecution sanction, and therefore, the authority is duty bound to consider "all the agendas" submitted by the concerned departments.

Advertisment

There is no scope for taking up of "selective agendas" in a particular meeting, said the document, adding in case the authority finds any shortcoming in any agenda then it may seek clarification from the department concerned.

"Accordingly, it is informed that all the agendas...will be considered by the Authority in its meeting scheduled at CM's camp office on September 20," said the document.

Regarding the agenda of posting of the IAS and DANICS officers transferred to Delhi from other states and Union territories under AGMUT cadre, the chief minister has sought details of all IAS and DANICS officers serving in Delhi till September 15, the officials said.

The details of vacancies of the IAS and DANICS officers as well as those already serving in the Delhi government is being compiled and will be provided to the authority, they said.

The NCCSA's last meeting was held on June 29. The next five meetings were postponed by the authority chairman.

The NCCSA came into existing amid a tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and the Centre over control on services matters of the city government.

It was formed through an ordinance brought by the Centre to offset the effect of Supreme Court verdict on May 11 that gave control to the Delhi government over services matters. PTI VIT AS SMN