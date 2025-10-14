Delhi-NCR authorities directed to introduce curbs as pollution spikes

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Centre's air quality panel on Tuesday directed authorities in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region to enforce measures under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as pollution levels descended to the "poor" category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 211 on Monday and is likely to remain in the "poor" range in the coming days, according to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Under Stage I, agencies are required to step up road cleaning and watering to control dust, enforce bans on open waste burning, ensure proper handling of construction debris, and promote public transport.

The panel said it would continue to monitor the situation and take further decisions based on changes in air quality and weather conditions.

In winters, Delhi frequently enforces measures under GRAP, which categorises air quality in four stages: Stage I (Poor) with AQI between 201 and 300, Stage II (Very Poor) between 301 and 400, Stage III (Severe) between 401 and 450, and Stage IV (Severe Plus) for AQI above 450.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

Doctors say breathing in the polluted air of Delhi is equivalent to the harmful effects of smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day.

Prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution can cause or exacerbate respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and dramatically raise the risk of cardiovascular disease. PTI GVS VN VN